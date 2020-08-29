Third-party motor insurance premium hike delay worries insurers

Non-life insurers are facing a double whammy. While health claims due to coronavirus (Covid-19) are rising fast, the claims from motor segment have also picked up.

Another big worry is hike in the third-party motor insurance premium — supposed to have kicked in from April 1 — that was put on hold by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai). There is no clarity if the regulator will hike third-party rates this year. Insurers claim this may result in a negative impact on loss ratio for them in the motor segment. “The price increase proposed in ...