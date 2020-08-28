JUST IN
Jan Dhan scheme completes six years, benefits over 40 crore people
Business Standard

Parliament panel may recommend portal job cards, data on migrant workers

Committee believes the government has not maintained datasets to estimate the number of migrant workers in country

Topics
Rural economy | migrant workers | Health Ministry

Somesh Jha  |  New Delhi 

A Parliamentary committee is likely to present a roadmap for the migrant workers by mid-September in which it may ask the government to give portal job cards to them, along with a database to keep a count of those that who lost their jobs in the lockdown to contain the coronavirus.

According to sources, the Standing Committee on Labour, chaired by Bhartruhari Mahtab, has been holding meetings with various ministries of the Central government to frame a "plan and programme for the migrant workers"--the most affected section of the working class during the coronavirus ...

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 12:33 IST

