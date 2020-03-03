This artiste's firm has given every 3 sq m on Earth a unique 3-word address

Chris Sheldrick trained as a classical musician at King’s College London and the Royal Academy of Music. One night, a serious sleepwalking accident left his left wrist damaged, ending his career as a performer.

Determined to stay connected with music, he travelled the world for 10 years working in the music business, booking bands and managing production for events. Being constantly frustrated with suppliers not finding site entrances, and bands not finding their way from the hotel to their gigs, Sheldrick tried distributing addresses and GPS (global positioning system) coordinates ...