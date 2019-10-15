This hearing-impaired entrepreneur is on a mission to empower gig economy

That Kerala is fast becoming a start-up hub is pretty much known by now. However, not many entrepreneurs from God’s own country, as the state is known as, have been able to achieve what Sanjay Nediyara has, despite his physical inability.

Sieve, the start-up founded by this hearing-impaired entrepreneur, last month attracted an investment from Biz Stone, a co-founder of social networking giant Twitter. It was certainly a moment of pride for Nediyara, who has been building the business from scratch against all odds. More than the investment, Nediyara says, he now has access to ...