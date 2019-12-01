This Jeep campaign is iQuanti vice-president's favourite: Know why

Which is your favourite campaign and why? I’ve always been a huge fan of print advertising. A quick trip down memory lane and as an avid student of marketing campaigns, I’ve always seen the great old print ads hold their own.

From timeless campaigns like Coca-Cola ‘’The pause that refreshes’’ to DeBeers’ “A diamond is forever’’, to modern day wizardry of great copy writers and creative directors, print ads continue to be my favorite medium. While there are many great brands I admire, Jeep is my all-time favourite, and the ...