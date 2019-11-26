This medical doctor builds 'community culture' with his co-living platform

Take a deeper look at the burgeoning start-up ecosystem, and you'll find that most young enterprises have either been built by people with strong domain expertise or by those who have a background in engineering and an MBA degree -- qualifications that foster a strong innovation culture.

But the start-up that we are talking about is an exception as its founder started off as a medical practitioner, but is now marrying psychiatry with technology to create a unique co-living solution. Nikhil Sikri, co-founder and CEO of Zolostays, a co-living solution provider, studied medicine at ...