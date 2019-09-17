This non-profit start-up leverages the power of AI for the social sector

Romesh and Sunil Wadhwani are well-known names in the world of entrepreneurship and technology. Both the brothers grew up in India, studied at prestigious Indian Institutes of Technologies (IIT-Bombay and IIT-Madras respectively) and went on to the US for higher studies, where they successfully ran technology companies and even invested in many.

Romesh now runs the Symphony Technology Group (STG), a private equity investment firm, after running several tech firms, including Aspect Development Inc, which was sold to i2 Technologies for $9.3 billion in a stock deal in 1999. He also runs ...