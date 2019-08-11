This SaaS start-up is helping brands connect directly with retailers

“Supplytics has helped us bring micro-level visibility, right from our production to warehouses and even retail stores,” says Nikhil Agarwal, managing director, Campus Activewear.

Supplytics is one of the core offerings of O4S, a SaaS start-up that helps brands connect directly with retailers and distributors by tracking products throughout the supply chain. Co-founded by Divay Kumar and Shreyans Sipani, the Gurugram-based startup has recently raised $2.1 million in Pre-Series A round led by Venture Highway. “With businesses focusing on deeper engagement with ...