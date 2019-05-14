This techie aims to put India at the forefront of hack-proof communication

Sunil Gupta is obsessed with data security and privacy. He doesn’t use Facebook or Instagram and changes his passwords frequently on various online platforms.

He has put a tape on the camera of his laptop and never uses free Wi-Fi at airports and hotels. It is this kind of obsession that has made the 54-year-old engineer's company, QNu Labs, the only firm in the country to successfully develop Quantum cyber-security products. After having worked at organisations such as Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), tech giant Infosys and cybersecurity firm Paladion Networks, ...