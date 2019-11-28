Three Zee Entertainment directors resign, cite related-party transactions

Media company Zee Entertainment (Zee) on Wednesday said three directors had resigned from its board, two of them citing related-party transactions, among other reasons, for quitting. The disclosure comes two days after Subhash Chandra stepped down as chairman of the board.

Zee had also reconstituted its board on Monday, appointing three independent directors — IAS officer R Gopalan, retired IPS officer Surendra Singh, and art collector Aparajita Jain. Zee said independent directors Neharika Vohra and Sunil Sharma had stepped down on November 22 and November 24, respectively. ...