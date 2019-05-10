JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

SBI says it has received two unsolicited bids for crisis-hit Jet Airways
Business Standard

Thyssenkrupp says expects EU to block its Tata steel merger plan

"Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel expect that the planned joint venture of their European steel activities will not go ahead due to the Commission's continuing concerns," the German company said

AFP | PTI 

ThyssenKrupp AG headquarters in Essen, Germany Photo: Reuters
ThyssenKrupp AG headquarters in Essen, Germany Photo: Reuters

German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp said Friday it expected the European Commission to "block" its plan to merge its European steel business with Indian steel giant Tata.

"Thyssenkrupp and Tata Steel expect that the planned joint venture of their European steel activities will not go ahead due to the Commission's continuing concerns," the German company said in a statement.

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 15:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU