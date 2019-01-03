Times Group's net profit slides again in FY18, registers 6.84% dip

JUST IN
Jet Airways defaults on loan repayment to banks, credit rating slips to 'D'
The firm's consolidated net profit had plunged by 50.54 per cent the previous year

Arnab Dutta  |  New Delhi 

Bennett Coleman & Company (BCCL), one the country's largest news media groups, saw its net profit decline for two consecutive years since 2015-16.

BCCL, known as the Times Group in India, registered a 6.84 per cent dip in its net profit in 2017-18. The firm's consolidated net profit had plunged by 50.54 per cent the previous year, according to its fillings with the Registrar of Companies. In 2017-18, Times Group’s operating revenue went up by 3.34 per cent to Rs 9,055 crore from Rs 8,762 crore a year ago. However, its net profit stood at Rs 681 crore, down from Rs 731 crore in 2016-17.

In 2016-17, the group’s operating revenue and net profit had taken a beating. While it's operating revenue had declined marginally to Rs 8,762 crore from Rs 8,772 crore, its net profit more than halved from Rs 1,478 crore in 2015-16.

The publisher of widely read newspapers such as the Times of India (ToI) and the Economic Times (ET) consequently posted a net profit margin that was worse than its nearest competitors, for the year ending March, 2018.
First Published: Thu, January 03 2019. 01:34 IST

