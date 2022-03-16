To cash in on IPL success, India Cements launches two Super King brands

-
India Cements on Wednesday announced the launch of Conkrete Super King (CSK) and Halo Super King, in a move to cash in on the brand identity of its successful Indian Premier League franchisee CSK (Chennai Super Kings).
CSK is a game changing cement that resonates with the features that are highly inspired by iconic Chennai Super Kings’ Captain and India Cements VP (Marketing), Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s phenomenal strength, speed and on field demeanour, the company said in a statement. Halo Super King (HSK) cement is exclusively designed for pre-cast hollow blocks. The new brand will be sold Rs 25 higher than the company's existing brand.
Super King is such a strong brand, why not utilise it,”said N Srinivasan, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, India Cements. “Conkrete Super King (CSK) is created to deal with these issues and ensure long term stability and strength. All our products are premium and have stood the tests of time because of their reliability, durability and consistent quality, bag by bag. Consumers recognise our brands for their robust and sturdy nature,” he added.
According to the company, India Cements’ CSK is a novel product, packed with the ‘Power of 7’ -- high durable strength, quick setting time, easy workability, corrosion resistance, everlasting smooth finish, no seepage, and all-weather proof nature.
Highlighting the legacy of last seven decades of India Cements, N Srinivasan stated, “The competition can commit that their cement will last 70 years. But I can proudly say that our products have proven their quality and are still standing tall and strong. Every testimonial building that is built by us is a standing testament to the quality of our cement”.
MS Dhoni, VP Marketing, India Cements and Captain, Chennai Super Kings, said, “From foundations to roofs, Conkrete Super King means strong buildings and homes. It is packed with the power of seven to stand the test of time.”
Rakesh Singh, Executive President said, “Our consistency of quality over the years, over plants, across markets is the reason why we have three successful brands (Sankar, Coromandel and Raasi). All state capitals in the South (which are the highest consumption centres) are within 200 km’s radius of one factory or the other, ensuring fastest and fresh cement supplies”.
