To stay relevant, Tata Salt adjusts to young palate; will it go 'premium'?

Kaise ho? On October 2, on a day the entire nation slips into a tizzy to celebrate the birthday of its most venerated, and arguably least understood, leaders M K Gandhi, his familiar frail voice, tinged with steel greeted passers-by as they walked down a street named after him.

Tata Salt’s temporary interactive installation projected Gandhi’s voice, in a routine, everyday greeting, to those who walked below his image. A tribute to the leader on his 150th birth anniversary, the digital billboard was also the brand’s attempt to refine and refresh the association that it has ...