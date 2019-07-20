Tohoku Steel inaugurates Rs 80 crore unit at Sri City to cater auto sector

Tohoku Steel India (TSI) Private Ltd, a wholly-owned unit of Tohoku Steel Co Ltd, Japan, inaugurated its new heat-resistant steel rod manufacturing facility in Sri City on July 19. The company has invested around Rs 80 crore to set up the six-acre plant.

The plant carries out secondary processing on heat-resistant steel rods and soft magnetic stainless steel rods, and produces rods in required sizes specified by its customers.

The present production capacity of the plant is 360 tonnes per annum, and this may increase up to 2,000 tonnes, in a phased manner. The rods are used as raw material for fabricating automobile engine valves and fuel injection systems. The automated plant employs about 50 persons. Key customers include Nittan India, Rane Engine Valve, Durovalves and Shiriram Pistons & Rings.

Hiroki Yamada, Managing Director said that the company took a conscious decision in setting up the unit in Sri City for various advantages. "We have been supporting the Indian market during the past four decades by exporting the products from Japan. In order to increase competitiveness in the expanding Indian market, we have set up this plant, and will expand activities to improve productivity, upgrade facilities, and acquire new orders,” he added.

Commenting on the commissioning of Tohoku plant, Ravindra Sannareddy, Founder Managing Director, Sri City said, “Inauguration of Tohoku’s very first Indian production unit in Sri City marks a significant milestone in the saga of their development, and upholds their determination to be the leaders of Indian market too.”

Tohoku Steel Co Ltd, which was founded in 1937 in Murata, Japan. is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of specialty steel. It is a well-known brand in producing steel rods and bars for making automobile engine valves the world over. Through innovative and sophisticated technological developments, Tohoku Steel has been able to develop critical grades of alloy.