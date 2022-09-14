Top headlines: Byju's FY21 losses widen; India's Aug trade deficit doubles

-
ALSO READ
WPI-based inflation zooms to 14.55% in March on rising fuel, food prices
With a loss of Rs 4,500 crore, Byju's FY21 report card has many red marks
Govt asks Byju's to explain delay in filing audited financial accounts
Byju's COO Mrinal Mohit may head India ops as Raveendran focuses on global
Krishna Vedati named as Byju's president for global growth and strategy
-
With a loss of Rs 4,500 crore, Byju's FY21 report card has many red marks
Byju’s, the education technology company that is India’s most-valued start-up, today said it had earned Rs 2,428 crore in revenue in the financial year 2020-21 (FY21) translating into a loss of Rs 4,500 crore.
This is similar to the revenue figure of Rs 2,434 crore in the previous year, though the difference is that the bottom line in 2019-20 showed a profit of Rs 51 crore. Read more
Exports rise marginally in August; trade gap more than doubles to $27.98 bn
India's exports rose marginally by 1.62 per cent to USD 33.92 billion and trade deficit more than doubled to USD 27.98 billion in August, data released by the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.
Trade deficit in August 2021 stood at USD 11.71 billion. Read more
China's Xi visits Kazakhstan ahead of summit with Putin
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday started his first trip abroad since the outbreak of the pandemic with a stop in Kazakhstan ahead of a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin and other leaders of a Central Asian security group.
Xi's trip underlines the importance Beijing places on ties with Russia and Central Asia as the ruling Communist Party promotes its strategic ambitions amid tension with Washington, Japan and India. Read more
WPI inflation eases to 12.41% in Aug as prices of manufactured goods dip
The wholesale price-based inflation eased to 11-month low of 12.41 per cent in August, on softening in prices of manufactured and fuel products, even as food items remained expensive.
Although the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation declined for three consecutive months, it remained in double digit for 17th months beginning April last year. Read more
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 17:23 IST