Top headlines: FRL turns down Amazon bailout offer; Maruti Q3 net falls 48%

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki reports lower-than-expected net profit of Rs 441 crore in Q1
Maruti Suzuki's Q1 PAT may slip up to 32% QoQ, say analysts
BPCL privatisation faces bigger obstacles than Air India sale. Here's why
Maruti Suzuki to slash output in September by 60% over chip shortage
Supply crisis, market share loss in SUV put Maruti's stock under pressure
-
FRL's independent directors accept Reliance's bailout offer, reject Amazon
Independent directors of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) have turned down Amazon's offer of financial support to the company through a deal with private equity firm Samara Capital, saying the offer is "plainly an attempt to buy the FRL assets on the cheap".
FRL's independent directors had last week asked Amazon if the e-commerce giant was willing to give a long-term loan to avoid default on repayment of Rs 3,500 crore loan due on January 29. Amazon replied that it was willing to financially assist Future Retail through the Samara Capital deal but the retailer must shelve Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance. Read more
Maruti Suzuki Q3 net profit falls 48% to Rs 1,011 cr, but beats estimates
India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki posted a bigger-than-expected 48% drop in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as a global chip shortage slowed production and high raw material costs squeezed margins.
Carmakers, which closed plants or operated at reduced capacities during the height of the pandemic, have found themselves competing against the consumer electronics industry for chips which are a critical component in electronic devices. Read more
BPCL to invest Rs 10,000 cr in six new city gas licences in next 5 years
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 10,000 crore over the next five years in setting up city gas distribution networks in the cities for which it secured licences in the latest bidding round.
BPCL won licences to retail CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas for cooking purposes in six geographical areas or GAs bid out in the latest 11th bidding round of PNGRB. Read more
No SC relief for NGOs that lost foreign funding licence
The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to an pass interim order to protect around 6,000 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) whose registration had been cancelled or declined to be renewed by the Centre under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.
A Bench headed Justice AM Khanwilkar asked these NGOs to make representation to Central government, which would take decision as per law. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU