Top headlines: Govt becomes Vi's largest shareholder; IPL gets new sponsor

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea Q2: ARPU may rise QoQ amid subscriber churn, say analysts
Voda Idea Q1 loss may narrow; fund raising, ARPU growth plan eyed: Analysts
Eye on revenue growth, Vodafone Idea revises plans for corporate customers
Is the worst over for Vodafone Idea stock?
Analysts revise SBI target price post Q1, but Voda Idea overhang remains
-
Govt set to become largest shareholder of Vi, to own 35.8% stake
The government is set to become the largest shareholder of Vodafone Idea as it has opted to convert interest on deferred spectrum and adjusted gross revenue dues into equity.
The Centre in its telecom reforms package last October granted telecom companies a four-year moratorium on spectrum and AGR dues. Companies were also granted an option to convert interest on deferred liabilities into equity. Read more
Tata Group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsor from this year
One of India's largest business conglomerates, the Tata Group, will replace Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo as the Indian Premier League's title sponsor from this year, the event's governing council decided in a meeting on Tuesday.
"Yes, Tata group is coming in as IPL title sponsor," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed the development to PTI. Read more
Omicron to infect more than half of Europe's population in 6-8 weeks: WHO
There were more than 7 million new cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 across Europe in the first week of January, more than doubling in just two weeks, the World Health Organisation said.
WHO Europe director Dr Hans Kluge said at a media briefing on Tuesday that 26 countries in its region reported that more than 1% of their populations are being infected with COVID-19 each week, warning there is now a closing window of opportunity for countries to prevent their health systems from being overwhelmed. Read more
Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas of Future Group firms
The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved verdict on a batch of pleas filed by Future Group firms against a Delhi High Court order declining stay on an arbitration tribunal decision refusing to interfere with the Emergency Award (EA) of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).
"We reserve the order. All the four SLPs (special leave petitions) are over. A lot of homework for us. Anyway I will not write lengthy judgement," a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU