Top headlines: HC rejects Srei plea; India opens doors for foreign tourists

NCLT adjourns hearing on Zee-Invesco matter to Oct 8

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday adjourned the hearing on Invesco's petition seeking convening of shareholders' meet by Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), saying it will wait for the appellate tribunal's order related to the matter.

The hearing was adjourned for Friday little over an hour after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said it will pass an order later in the day in connection with the matter. Read more

Bombay HC dismisses plea filed by Group promoters against RBI

The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed the writ petition filed by the Group promoters against the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent move to supersede the boards of two group

The High Court said it is not inclined to entertain the matter after hearing the arguments from both sides. Read more

India to allow travelling by chartered flights from Oct 15

India has decided to allow into the country, beginning with granting tourist visas to those travelling by chartered flights from October 15 and those by regular planes from November 15.

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday announced that with this, the restrictions placed on visa and international travel since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic stand further eased given the present overall pandemic situation. Read more

Cloud kitchen startup Rebel Foods is 31st Indian unicorn, raises $175 mn

India clocked its 31st unicorn on Thursday. Rebel Foods, the world’s largest internet restaurant company, said it has raised $175 million in a Series F round led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar with participation from existing investors Coatue and Evolvence. This round catapults the company to a unicorn status with a valuation of $1.4 billion, up from about $800 million last year. Read more