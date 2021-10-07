Top headlines: HC rejects Srei plea; India opens doors for foreign tourists

-
The Kolkata-based family behind Srei Infrastructure
Srei files writ petition in Bombay High Court against RBI
RBI-appointed Srei administrator assures job security to employees
Superseding boards of two Srei companies not to roil markets, say bankers
Lenders to make Rs 5,000-crore provisions for Srei bad loans, say bankers
NCLT adjourns hearing on Zee-Invesco matter to Oct 8
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday adjourned the hearing on Invesco's petition seeking convening of shareholders' meet by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), saying it will wait for the appellate tribunal's order related to the matter.
The hearing was adjourned for Friday little over an hour after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) said it will pass an order later in the day in connection with the matter. Read more
Bombay HC dismisses plea filed by Srei Group promoters against RBI
The Bombay High Court on Thursday dismissed the writ petition filed by the Srei Group promoters against the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent move to supersede the boards of two group companies.
The High Court said it is not inclined to entertain the matter after hearing the arguments from both sides. Read more
India to allow foreign tourists travelling by chartered flights from Oct 15
India has decided to allow foreign tourists into the country, beginning with granting tourist visas to those travelling by chartered flights from October 15 and those by regular planes from November 15.
The Union Home Ministry on Thursday announced that with this, the restrictions placed on visa and international travel since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic stand further eased given the present overall pandemic situation. Read more
Cloud kitchen startup Rebel Foods is 31st Indian unicorn, raises $175 mn
India clocked its 31st unicorn on Thursday. Rebel Foods, the world’s largest internet restaurant company, said it has raised $175 million in a Series F round led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar with participation from existing investors Coatue and Evolvence. This round catapults the company to a unicorn status with a valuation of $1.4 billion, up from about $800 million last year. Read more
