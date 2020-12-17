JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

A picture-perfect growth story: Instagram has grown by 66% in India
Business Standard

Top headlines: Instagram's growth, Covid vaccine, Piramal's plans, and more

Here are the top business headlines on Thursday morning

Topics
Top 10 biz headlines | top events of the day | Piramal

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

coronavirus

A picture-perfect growth story: Instagram has grown by 66% in India

In the last 12 months, the number of Indian users of Facebook’s picture and video sharing app Instagram grew by more than 66 per cent — from 77.4 million to 129 million — according to data from NapoleonCat, a social media management tool, which analyses data on apps globally. Read More

Piramal group plans to merge its financial services business with DHFL

The Piramal group is planning to merge its financial services business with DHFL and has sweetened its Rs 35,550-crore offer for fixed depositors by setting aside an additional Rs 300 crore for them. Read More

DCB Bank, RBL, Federal Bank bosses' terms to come up for renewal

The tenures of corner-room occupants at three private banks — DCB Bank, RBL Bank, and Federal Bank — will be up for review in 2021, and will make it clear if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will hardcode the maximum tenure for the helmsmen at 15 years. Read More

Vial, syringe makers push the pedal as Covid-19 vaccine roll-out nears

Syringe and vial makers are quickly ramping up production capacity to meet the surge in demand on the back of government orders as the rollout of a coronavirus vaccine nears. Read More

Tube Investments looks to reduce dependence on automobile industry

Some three years ago, the senior management of Tube Investments of India (TII), flagship of the Rs 38,000-crore Murugappa Group, created a three-pronged strategy for growth. Read More

Govt's check on telco gear makers to hit Chinese equipment companies

Under a new directive from the government, telecom service providers (TSPs) have been mandated to purchase equipment only from “trusted sources”.

The government will also create a list of sources from whom no procurement can be done. Read More 5G kept out of the offer as Cabinet okays telecom spectrum auction

The Centre on Wednesday set the ball rolling for 4G auction that is expected to fetch the exchequer Rs 3.92 trillion by offering 2,251 megahertz (MHz) airwaves. The coveted 5G spectrum has been kept out of the offer. Read More

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities' IPO subscribed 11.4 times on Day 2

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities' Rs 540-crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 11.4x on Wednesday, the second day of the issue. Read More

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, December 17 2020. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.