Top headlines: Instagram's growth, Covid vaccine, Piramal's plans, and more

A picture-perfect growth story: has grown by 66% in India

In the last 12 months, the number of Indian users of Facebook’s picture and video sharing app grew by more than 66 per cent — from 77.4 million to 129 million — according to data from NapoleonCat, a social media management tool, which analyses data on apps globally. Read More

group plans to merge its financial services business with DHFL

The group is planning to merge its financial services business with DHFL and has sweetened its Rs 35,550-crore offer for fixed depositors by setting aside an additional Rs 300 crore for them. Read More

DCB Bank, RBL, Federal Bank bosses' terms to come up for renewal

The tenures of corner-room occupants at three private banks — DCB Bank, RBL Bank, and Federal Bank — will be up for review in 2021, and will make it clear if the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will hardcode the maximum tenure for the helmsmen at 15 years. Read More

Vial, syringe makers push the pedal as Covid-19 vaccine roll-out nears

Syringe and vial makers are quickly ramping up production capacity to meet the surge in demand on the back of government orders as the rollout of a vaccine nears. Read More

Tube Investments looks to reduce dependence on automobile industry

Some three years ago, the senior management of Tube Investments of India (TII), flagship of the Rs 38,000-crore Murugappa Group, created a three-pronged strategy for growth. Read More

Govt's check on telco gear makers to hit Chinese equipment companies

Under a new directive from the government, telecom service providers (TSPs) have been mandated to purchase equipment only from “trusted sources”.

The government will also create a list of sources from whom no procurement can be done. Read More 5G kept out of the offer as Cabinet okays telecom spectrum auction

The Centre on Wednesday set the ball rolling for 4G auction that is expected to fetch the exchequer Rs 3.92 trillion by offering 2,251 megahertz (MHz) airwaves. The coveted 5G spectrum has been kept out of the offer. Read More

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities' IPO subscribed 11.4 times on Day 2

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities' Rs 540-crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 11.4x on Wednesday, the second day of the issue. Read More