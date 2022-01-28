Top headlines: L&T Q3 net falls; nod for Bharat Bio's intranasal dose trial

DCGI gives permission to for intranasal booster dose trials

India's drug regulator has given permission to to conduct phase-3 clinical trial for its intranasal Covid vaccine as booster dose on participants who have been previously inoculated with SARS-CoV 2 vaccines.

India is yet to approve the use of intranasal COVID-19 vaccine BBV154 developed by the Hyderabad-based company. Read more

India to export BrahMos missiles to Philippines, signs $374-mn deal

India got its first ever export order for BrahMos missiles on Friday when the Philippines' Defence Ministry signed $374 million contract with BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited to supply an undisclosed number of missiles, military officials said.

The BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited (BAPL), an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms. Read more

B S Yediyurappa's granddaughter Soundarya found dead in Bengaluru

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's granddaughter Dr Soundarya V Y allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her Vasant Nagar flat on Friday morning, police said.

According to police, the reason behind the extreme step taken by the 30-year old doctor working in a private hospital was not known immediately. Read more

L&T Q3 results: Net profit falls 17% to Rs 2,055 cr; revenue rises 11%

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro on Friday reported 17% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,055 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. It was Rs 2,467 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 11% to Rs 39,563 crore as against Rs 35,596 crore in Q3FY21. Read more