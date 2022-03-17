Top headlines: Oil PSUs buy cheaper Russian crude; JPM cuts Indian shares

-
ALSO READ
PSUs rush to raise offshore debt for ongoing projects, retiring older loans
Govt to invite financial bids for privatisation of 5-6 PSUs by Dec-Jan
Govt gets Rs 6,651 cr interim dividend from 12 PSUs, Power Grid tops table
Valuation question holds up SPV for land, asset monetisation of PSUs
Top headlines: 5-6 PSUs to get privatised in FY22; Akasa inks engine deal
-
After IOC, HPCL buys 2 mn bbl Russian crude, MRPL seeks 1 mn bbl
After Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has bought two million barrels of Russian crude oil as Indian refiners stepped up efforts to secure Russian oil available at deep discounts.
Just like IOC, HPCL also bought Russian Urals crude through European trader Vitol, sources with knowledge of the development said. Read more
Reliance, Ola Electric, others to get incentives in battery scheme: Report
Reliance Industries and Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric will receive incentives under India's $2.4 billion programme to boost local battery cell production after winning a tender, four sources told Reuters.
The winning bidders also include Hyundai Global Motors Company and Indian jewellery maker Rajesh Exports, the sources said on condition of anonymity. Read more
JPM cuts Indian shares to 'underweight', trims target for MSCI EM index
JPMorgan downgraded Indian equities to "underweight" and cut its full-year forecast for the MSCI Emerging Markets index, as geopolitical tensions fuel inflation worries, roiling global financial markets.
The brokerage, which previously had a "neutral" rating on Indian equities, cited a slew of factors, including a weaker rupee and its impact on growth, a spike in prices of commodities such as oil, potential portfolio outflows and the domestic monetary tightening cycle. Read more
Brookfield pumps in Rs 2k cr into Jindal Poly Films' packaging films unit
Jindal Poly Films has signed a pact with Brookfield Asset Management to sell 25 per cent stake in its packaging films business that will be hived off as a separate unit as part of the Rs 2,000-crore transaction.
The proposed investment, which values the hived off entity at Rs 8,000 crore, will be carried out through Brookfield's Special Investments programme and with its institutional partners, Brookfield and Jindal Poly Films said in separate statements on Thursday. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU