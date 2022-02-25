Top headlines: Russian troops advance on Kyiv; CBI arrests former NSE GOO

Russian troops advance on Kyiv as Ukrainian leader pleads for help

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.

Explosions sounded before dawn in Kyiv as Western leaders scheduled an emergency meeting and Ukraine's president pleaded for international help to fend off an attack that could topple his democratically elected government, cause massive casualties and ripple out damage to the global economy. Read more

to buy Vodafone's 4.7% stake in Indus Towers

Telecom operator Ltd said on Friday it agreed to buy UK's Vodafone Group Plc's 4.7% stake in India's largest cell tower firm Indus Towers Ltd.

Britain's Vodafone said earlier this week it was looking to sell its entire 28.1% stake in Indus Towers. Read more

World shares up, US futures sink as Russia moves toward Ukraine capital

World shares advanced Friday but US futures were lower as Russian troops pressed toward the capital of Ukraine.

Market benchmarks rose in London, Paris, Tokyo and Shanghai but fell in Hong Kong. Russian shares gained 15%, rebounding after a nosedive on Thursday as the invasion of Ukraine began. Read more

NSE co-location case: arrests former NSE GOO Anand Subramanian

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) late on Thursday night arrested Anand Subramanian, former Group Operating Officer (GOO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Chennai after days of questioning, according to sources.

The arrest was made in the case related to the co-location scam, FIR for which was registered in May, 2008, amid fresh revelations about irregularities at the country’s largest stock exchange. Read more