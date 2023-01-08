JUST IN
Paytm Payments Bank appoints Surinder Chawla as MD, CEO post RBI nod
Flaunt factor: Rising affluence sees India's market for luxury brands swell
Paytm Payments Bank gets RBI nod for Surinder Chawla as new MD and CEO
Microsoft may add OpenAI writing technology to Office, other apps
Offices absorb Covid-19 pandemic shock in 2022, post 3-year growth record
Samsung's CEO Han Jong-hee expects economic woes to continue this year
Tata Digital loss up nearly 6x in 2022; revenue growth threefold
Lenders may hold another round of auction for cash-strapped RCap
Pricing was India pharma sales' growth tonic in 2022, shows data
Google rolls out group chat end-to-end encryption for Messages app
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Paytm Payments Bank appoints Surinder Chawla as MD, CEO post RBI nod
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Top-performing global airports in 2022: Bengaluru, Delhi on the list

Cirium's OTP rankings considered the largest airlines in each region and category

Topics
Delhi airport | Airports

Aneesh Phadnis 

Delhi airport
Indira Gandhi International Airport

Two Indian airports, Bengaluru and Delhi, have featured in the list of top ten global airports in terms of on-time performance (OTP). Similarly, three Indian airlines — IndiGo, AirAsia India, and Vistara — have been listed among the top ten airlines in Asia-Pacific, according to aviation analytics company Cirium.

On-time arrival performance (when a passenger flight/aircraft arrives at the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time) was used to rank airlines, and on-time departure performance (when a passenger flight/aircraft departs the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled departure time) was used to rank airports.

Cirium said that since an airline is responsible for the entire flight operation, it evaluated their performance based on on-time arrival. While an airport’s operational efficiency can affect both departures and arrivals, there are fewer variables outside of the airport’s control during the departure phase. Cirium’s OTP rankings considered the largest airlines in each region and category.

Airlines must have minimum thresholds in flights, seats and capacity measured in available seat kilometres in order to qualify in each category. To qualify in the global category, airlines and airports must serve at least three different regions inclusive of their own.

chart

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi airport

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 22:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.