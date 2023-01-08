Top-performing global airports in 2022: Bengaluru, Delhi on the list

Two Indian airports, Bengaluru and Delhi, have featured in the list of top ten global in terms of on-time performance (OTP). Similarly, three Indian airlines — IndiGo, AirAsia India, and Vistara — have been listed among the top ten airlines in Asia-Pacific, according to aviation analytics company Cirium.

On-time arrival performance (when a passenger flight/aircraft arrives at the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time) was used to rank airlines, and on-time departure performance (when a passenger flight/aircraft departs the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled departure time) was used to rank .

Cirium said that since an airline is responsible for the entire flight operation, it evaluated their performance based on on-time arrival. While an airport’s operational efficiency can affect both departures and arrivals, there are fewer variables outside of the airport’s control during the departure phase. Cirium’s OTP rankings considered the largest airlines in each region and category.

Airlines must have minimum thresholds in flights, seats and capacity measured in available seat kilometres in order to qualify in each category. To qualify in the global category, airlines and must serve at least three different regions inclusive of their own.



