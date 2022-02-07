Toshiba now plans to split into two, hikes shareholder return targets

-
ALSO READ
Toshiba walked away from potential buyout talks and Brookfield offer
Brookfield-backed IndoStar Capital Finance eyes 800 branches in four years
Toshiba no 2 shareholder urges EGM vote on break-up plan as investors carp
Brookfield India REIT operating revenue down 3% in September quarter
Toshiba to sell air-conditioner business, in prelude to restructuring
-
Toshiba Corp said it now aims to break up into two companies instead of three and also unveiled a big boost to planned shareholder returns in an effort to appease angry investors.
Its revised plan is still expected, however, to face much pushback from foreign hedge funds, many of whom have been opposed to any kind of split and would prefer that the scandal-ridden Japanese conglomerate be taken private.
Under the new restructuring, Toshiba will just split off its device business, including its power chip unit. Previously it had aimed to break up into three companies - one for energy and infrastructure, one for devices and one for flash memory chips.
Toshiba also intends to increase shareholder returns to 300 billion yen ($2.6 billion) over the next two years which compares to an earlier target for returns of 100 billion yen.
Shares in the industrial conglomerate closed 1.6% higher following the news.
Toshiba said the new restructuring plan was simpler, would save costs and would make it easier for alliances with strategic partners to be pursued.
"We have not changed the plan to avoid confrontation with shareholders," CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa told a briefing.
He said the revised restructuring would be put to a shareholder vote at an extraordinary general meeting in March with an approval threshold set at just over 50%.
Some investors have said they suspect the new plan is designed to allow Toshiba to avoid a shareholder vote that would have required two-thirds approval.
An official at a top-15 shareholder, who declined to be identified, told Reuters on Friday when the plan was first flagged that he believed management had changed the plan to "suit themselves".
Legal experts say break-ups require the support of two-thirds of shareholders when the book value of the assets being spun off accounts for more than a fifth of the total assets.
Toshiba said even a three-way breakup would not need two-thirds approval under recently revised legislation.
Toshiba has had a contentious history with its foreign shareholders, which combined own nearly 30% of the company.
Last year a shareholder-commissioned investigation found that the conglomerate had colluded with Japan's trade ministry - which sees Toshiba as a strategic asset due to its nuclear reactor and defence technology - to block overseas investors from gaining influence at its 2020 shareholders meeting.
Toshiba also said on Monday that it plans to begin the sale process for its elevator and lighting businesses and added that it no longer sees Toshiba Tec Corp, which makes point-of-sale systems and copiers, as a core business.
Toshiba has also asked that Kioxia, the memory chip business in which it holds an 40.6% stake, conduct an IPO as soon as possible. It is also looking at a potential sale of its stake in Kioxia.
Earlier in the day, Toshiba announced that it will sell almost all of its 60% stake in its air conditioning unit to its U.S. joint venture partner Carrier Global Corp for $870 million.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU