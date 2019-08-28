Toyota Glanza, Baleno spinning tracks for millennial, first-time car buyers

Sanjay Gupta, a Delhi-based businessman recently bought a Toyota Glanza, a rebadged a Suzuki Baleno for his 22-year-old son. He chose a premium hatchback for his son’s first drive and the Glanza ticked most of the boxes.

Most importantly, his choice got an instant stamp of approval from his son, a freshly minted engineering graduate from IIT Delhi. Why did the Guptas choose the Glanza over the Baleno? Same car, just different names after all. It was the overall sales experience at the Toyota dealership, attractive warranty offerings and the premium positioning that swung the ...