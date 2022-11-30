Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64

-
Vikram S Kirloskar, the vice chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 64, according to a company statement.
The statement did not mention what caused his death, but initial reports said he suffered a massive heart attack.
In a brief statement, Toyota India said, “We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Vikram S Kirloskar, vice chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on November 29, 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”
The funeral will be organized at the Hebbal Crematorium in Bengaluru at 1 pm on Wednesday.
We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022. At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. [1/2]— Toyota India (@Toyota_India) November 29, 2022
Vikram Kirloskar, a pioneer of India's automotive industry, played a key role in bringing Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp to India in the late 1990s. He had a mechanical engineering degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, US.
He is survived by his wife Geetanjali Kirloskar and daughter Manasi Kirloskar.
