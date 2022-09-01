Toyota Kirloskar says sales up 17.12% in Aug, cites 'unprecedented orders'

-
ALSO READ
Toyota Kirloskar drives in first mass-market hybrid car in India
TVS Motor back in black, Q1 consolidated net profit zooms to Rs 305 crore
How will the new rules for VPN providers threaten user privacy?
Bharat Forge's underperformance may continue as truck orders keep low
Car crash test rating not essential: Transport secy Giridhar Aramane
-
Toyota Kirloskar Motor said on Thursday its sales increased 17.12 per cent to 14,959 units in August this year, compared to the corresponding month a year-ago.
The company's retail sales stood at 12,772 in August 2021. Auto companies count the units dispatched to dealers as sales.
“Last month our segment leading models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and the Legender witnessed unprecedented customer orders, further reiterating the strong appreciation that Toyota models enjoy in these segments," said Atul Sood, associate vice president, sales, and strategic marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor in a statement.
The company on Tuesday decided to temporarily stop taking orders for Innova Crysta's diesel variant as there is a huge demand for it, leading to a longer waiting period.
Sood on Thursday said that the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser continue to garner customer interest as well as robust customer orders.
"Toyota’s luxurious yet sustainable offering in the premium MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) segment, the Vellfire has performed exceptionally well, registering a growth of close to 120 per cent. Similarly, the Camry Hybrid has garnered very encouraging customer orders last month," he said.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 12:54 IST