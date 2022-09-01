Toyota Kirloskar says sales up 17.12% in Aug, cites 'unprecedented orders'

said on Thursday its sales increased 17.12 per cent to 14,959 units in August this year, compared to the corresponding month a year-ago.

The company's retail sales stood at 12,772 in August 2021. Auto count the units dispatched to dealers as sales.

“Last month our segment leading models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and the Legender witnessed unprecedented customer orders, further reiterating the strong appreciation that Toyota models enjoy in these segments," said Atul Sood, associate vice president, sales, and strategic marketing, in a statement.

The company on Tuesday decided to temporarily stop taking orders for Innova Crysta's diesel variant as there is a huge demand for it, leading to a longer waiting period.

Sood on Thursday said that the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser continue to garner customer interest as well as robust customer orders.

"Toyota’s luxurious yet sustainable offering in the premium MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) segment, the Vellfire has performed exceptionally well, registering a growth of close to 120 per cent. Similarly, the Camry Hybrid has garnered very encouraging customer orders last month," he said.