TPG Growth, Goldman Sachs lead $70-million funding round in Livspace

-
ALSO READ
Partners Group, Kedaara Capital Fund to buy Vishal Mega Mart
BookMyShow raises $100 million in Series D funding led by TPG Growth
From ReNew Power to TPG, platforms gaining ground among PE investors
Seed-stage investor SRI Capital announces $100 mn US-India VC fund
Key deals last week: KAE Capital Mgmt, InnoVen Capital India, and more
-
According to the firm, this is the largest series C round ever raised by a B2C e-commerce company in India. Avendus Capital was the exclusive financial advisor to Livspace. The firm plans to expand to six more cities in 2019 while going deeper in seven cities it is already present in.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU