TPG Growth, Goldman Sachs lead $70-million funding round in Livspace

Online home interior start-up has raised $70 million (Rs 5.1 billion) in Series C funding in a round led by and The round also witnessed participation from existing investors, Jungle Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Helion Ventures. Akshay Tanna, principal at TPG Growth, said: “ has registered a strong growth in a short period, and we are confident their approach has tremendous potential to extend across several markets.”



According to the firm, this is the largest series C round ever raised by a B2C e-commerce company in India. was the exclusive financial advisor to The firm plans to expand to six more cities in 2019 while going deeper in seven cities it is already present in.