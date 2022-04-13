JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Private sector lender HDFC Bank hopeful of Aramco-like MSCI inclusion
Business Standard

Trai seeks views from stakeholders on monitoring cross-media ownership

TRAI released a consultation paper on 'Issues Relating to Media Ownership' after the government asked it to reconsider its recommendations made in 2014

Topics
TRAI  | Telecom Minister | OTT platforms

Press Trust of India 

telecom, trai, mobile, data, internet, smarphone, tech, 4g, 5g, tower
TRAI released a consultation paper on 'Issues Relating to Media Ownership' after the government asked it to reconsider its recommendations made in 2014

Broadcast regulator Trai on Tuesday sought views from various stakeholders on the need for monitoring cross media ownership and control, mechanism and related issues in the wake of drastic changes in the sector with the advent of digital technology.
.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper on 'Issues Relating to Media Ownership' after the government asked it to reconsider its recommendations made in 2014 in light of the changes in the media and entertainment industry with the advent of new digital technologies such as over-the-top (OTT) platforms.
.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, April 13 2022. 02:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU