Trai seeks views from stakeholders on monitoring cross-media ownership

Broadcast regulator on Tuesday sought views from various stakeholders on the need for monitoring cross media ownership and control, mechanism and related issues in the wake of drastic changes in the sector with the advent of digital technology.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper on 'Issues Relating to Media Ownership' after the government asked it to reconsider its recommendations made in 2014 in light of the changes in the media and entertainment industry with the advent of new digital technologies such as over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

