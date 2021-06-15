Truck rentals up 9-14% in first half of June on low base and unlocking

have risen sharply in most of the key trunk routes the past fortnight as States undertake a graded opening after a stringent lockdown that had halted the economic activities across the country. Helped by an increase in the factory output of most bulk goods and last year’s low base, freight rates, a proxy for economic activity, rose by an average 12 per cent across the country, shows the latest data by Indian Foundation of Research & Training (IFTRT), a New Delhi-based think-tank.

But analysts aren’t reading much into it. Ajay Srinivasan, Director, Crisil Research, says while the increase in the freight rates is encouraging, the road to full recovery is long. “While it does reflect the demand recovery to some extent, a lot of it is a natural pass-through due to the hike in The demand and supply dynamics will define the future trajectory of freight rates,” he said. "More than a third of the trucks are still lying idle. The recovery will not be complete till most of the current fleet is deployed."

Western and Northern states are leading the demand momentum and an increase in off take in the agri commodities and bulk goods has also helped.

have gone up by Rs 2.60 per litre touching Rs 87.50 to a litre (excluding Delhi-NCR) from Rs 85.01 per litre in the same period. Truck tyre prices too have hardened in the market by 6-8 per cent simultaneously. The two constitute 90 per cent of variable operating costs of medium and long haulage heavy multi-axle 18 tonne trucks, which are most used by fleet owners to ferry cargo of all loads and sizes, IFTRT said.

Jasjit Sethi, chairman, TCI Supply Chain said it will take a while for the normalcy to get restored. “The spate of lock-downs has affected both industries and retail and has created a huge imbalance across the nation affecting vehicle flows leading to a 5-20 per cent hike in freight rates. Adding to the woes is the sky-rocketing fuel prices and driver shortage as the second wave hit across the small towns and villages. This situation is expected to take upto a month to stabilise,” said Sethi.

Buoyed by opening of lockdown the open market have zoomed in the last fortnight by 9 per cent to 14 percent on trunk routes on national permits as well as inter- state routes, IFTRT said in a statement on Tuesday. “Though on a low base, this is the highest jump in the fortnightly rental we are seeing since March,” said S.P Singh, Senior Fellow and co-coordinator, IFTRT.

Following a relaxation of lockdown across the country in the last fortnight of the current month, the Industry, trade and commerce has gradually come out of the shell leading to 25-30 per cent jump in factory output of most of the bulk goods, merchandise, durables and items of daily use on low base of May 21 for the same period. Fruit, vegetable and other consumables have maintained a steady flow in the last 15 days, said the think-tank. ted out.

The jump in rentals has cushioned the impact of the diesel and tyre price hike and also erased the losses from the decline in precious month’s freight rates. The higher factory output has helped in improving the fleet utilisation, jacking it up to 65 per cent from 45-50 per cent last month.

“Close to 30-35 per cent trucks are still idling,” said Balmalkit Singh, chairman, core committee, All India Motor Congress. Though it’s a marked improvement from last month, the pain for the sector will linger on till all the trucks are deployed and rates continue to firm up, said Singh. Meanwhile, the loan moratorium remains a big headache for the transporters. He pointed out cautioning of rising defaults if no relief is granted.