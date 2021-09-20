True North sells RDC Concrete to construction firm for unknown sum

-
ALSO READ
Will invest in firms focused on make in India: True North's Ashish Bhargava
HG Infra Engineering soars 19% on robust March quarter results
True North sells Policy Bazaar stake to Serum Institute, four others
Srei Infra zooms 20% as arm receives EoI for $250 mn capital infusion
GR Infraprojects IPO: Here's all you need to know about the issue
-
Infra.Market, a construction solutions company, said today that it has acquired RDC Concrete from True North, a home-grown private equity firm. RDC is the largest independent ready mixed concrete company in the country. True North held a majority equity stake in the company through its initial investment in 2005.
However, neither Infra.Market nor True North disclosed the deal value.
RDC Concrete manufactures and supplies Ready Mix Concrete (RMC). It now has 52 plants across the country and is expected to clock annual revenue of over 1000 crores in FY22.
Anil Banchhor, the current Managing Director & CEO of RDC Concrete, will continue be at the helm of RDC.
Aaditya Sharda, co -founder of Infra.Market said, “We at Infra.Market currently have over 40 manufacturing units tied up with us for concrete manufacturing. RDC brings on the table a category experience of over a decade and 52 exclusive manufacturing tie ups across India. This catapults us into a category leadership position. As a combination, we are now probably India’s largest organised player in the concrete Industry. We are extremely delighted to welcome RDC to the Infra.Market family and hope to become a category defining company in the years to come.”
Ashish Bhargava, Partner, True North, said, “RDC is a great example of True Norths “Buy and Build” philosophy. We partnered with a high-quality management team and together built one of the most admired and largest independent RMC companies in India. RDC through its customer-focused approach has consistently given industry leading operational and financial performance. With a deep focus on execution excellence and innovation, the company has constantly attempted to achieve global quality standards.”
Anil Banchhor, Managing Director & CEO of RDC said, “We have over the years successfully built a very strong brand in the concrete industry and established a business that is now “built to last”. Partnering with the Infra.Market and plugging in to the ecosystem they have built will enable us to further strengthen our offerings and continue us on our path to become the category leader in the concrete industry. We are happy to partner with Infra.Market to fuel our next phase of growth.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU