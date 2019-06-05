Turnaround 2.0: Tata Motors bets on new launches, cost-cutting for revival

In February 2019, Tata Motors promised "decisive action" to cut costs in its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) unit and improve cash flow after weak sales at the British luxury car brand led the company to post the biggest-ever quarterly loss (Q3 2018-19) in Indian corporate history.

When it announced results for the fourth quarter last month, things looked much better. Its profit fell less than expected and the automaker said tighter control of expenses and a turnaround at JLR helped it stay the course in the face the economic slowdown at home. “We have finally embedded ...