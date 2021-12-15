TVS Motor, BMW Motorrad join hands for EVs; first product in 24 months

and global auto giant on Wednesday expanded their co-operation with a tie-up in the electric vehicle space. The are planning to come up with the first electric two-wheeler within the next 24 months.

Through the tie-up, the are targeting joint development of new platforms and future technologies, including urban-centric "Our focus will be on two-wheelers. With extra emphasis on urban areas, we will look at cool, next-gen customers in the global market," said Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director of TVS Motor.

The EV association comes almost nine years after and BMW Groups' motorcycle brand joined hands to develop sub-500cc motorcycles for the global market. This collaboration has resulted in three products on the 310cc platform: BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS, and TVS Motor Company’s TVS Apache RR 310.

Citing that the new platform will come with bikes dedicated for the global market, Markus Schramm, Head of said, " We will build the first EV platform based on smart urban mobility solutions with a very cool design targeting younger groups. We are looking for global bookings, not for Indian markets only. We are not talking about price until we start production." He added that a product targeting urban youth may 'certainly not be in the highest price range'. Under the 310 cc platform, the have sold over 100,000 vehicles so far spreading across markets like the European Union, the United States, Japan, China and India.

The announcement comes two weeks after BMW Motorrad indicated that all its future products for urban areas will be electric.

BMW Motorrad and will develop common platforms by mutually tapping the emerging technologies in the future mobility space, keeping in mind the global requirements of customer segments in various markets. Exclusive products for both companies will be developed on these common platforms, and the companies will retail their products globally. TVS Motor Company will continue to bring on board engineering prowess in design, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities and provide best-in-class quality and economic advantage, the company said.

The companies also indicated the strengthening of tie-up in the internal combustion engine (ICE) with more products in their existing portfolio. "In 310 platform you will see some excitement not too far away," Venu added. Based on the new tie-up, TVS Motor Company’s scope will include the design and development of future BMW Motorrad products and delivering world-class quality, supply chain management, and industrialisation. Under this enhanced cooperation, both companies have identified a range of products and technologies to deliver significant business benefits, it said. The companies are unlikely to look at scooters in the Indian market.

In 2021, BMW Motorrad saw sales of 5,000 vehicles in the Indian market and is expecting to double its sales compared to last year. Schramm added that globally also the company is geared up to see its best year in its history by selling over 190,000 vehicles so far in 2021.