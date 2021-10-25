TVS Motor Company, Bahwan International Group join hands for Iraq market

-
ALSO READ
TVS Motor auto sales grow 10% YoY in July with 278,855 units sold
TVS Motor reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15 crore in first quarter
Lucas TVS plans foray into electric vehicle charging infrastructure
LIVE: ASI illuminates 100 monuments in tri-colour to celebrate 1 bn doses
Volume recovery, margin expansion hopes drive gains for TVS Motor
-
TVS Motor Company, the flagship company of the $8.5 billion TVS Group, has signed a tri-party deal arrangement with Bahwan International Group in Iraq. According to the terms of the deal, Arata International FZC,a subsidiary of Bahwan International Group (BIG), will become the new distributor for TVS Motor in Iraq.
Building on this partnership, the groups will also explore other avenues of cooperation in Oman and India. The signing ceremony was held on Monday at Bahwan International Group, between Sheikh Ahmed Bahwan, chairman of the Bahwan International Group and Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director, TVS Motor Company in Muscat, Oman.
Arata International FZC, registered in the UAE, is a subsidiary of Bahwan International Group (BIG) - Oman, having a strong presence in the MENA region. TVS Motor ranks amongst the top five two-wheeler companies globally with a presence in over 70 countries across Africa, South East Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Latin America and the Middle East.
Speaking on the occasion, Venu said, “We are delighted to partner with a reputed group like ‘BIG’, to strengthen our presence in the MENA region. ARATA International FZC, a part of the Bahwan International Group LLC (BIG), comes with rich experience, deep understanding, and vast industry knowledge.” He added that Iraq is an important market for the company, and ARATA International FZC’s extensive distribution network makes the Indian major an ideal strategic partner. “This association with them is a significant step towards further expanding and bolstering TVS Motor Company’s market presence in Iraq.”
Bahwan International Group (ARATA International FZC) and their channel partners plan to operate more than 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company. The dealerships will include state of the art 3S dealership facilities in all the major cities of Iraq with after-sales service, and spare parts support in tier two cities to expand the TVS presence in Iraq.
Bahwan, executive director, Bahwan International Group Holding, said, “We are happy to join hands with a multinational brand like TVS Motor Company. This partnership will be instrumental in bringing a wide range of mobility solutions and will cater to the requirements of a broad range of customer segments in the country. The quality prowess of TVS Motor Company combined with our strong understanding of the market will definitely create an impact in the mobility space in Iraq.”
TVS Motor Company’s product portfolio available in Iraq include; two Wheeler - TVS XL 100 i-TOUCHstart, TVS XL 100 Comfort, TVS HLX 150 series, TVS NTORQ, TVS Jupiter series, TVS WEGO, TVS MAX 125 and three wheeler-TVS King Deluxe Plus.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU