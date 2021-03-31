TVS Motor exports 100,000 two-wheeler units in March, calls it milestone

said on Wednesday it exported 100,000 two-wheeler units in March 2021, as sales of its motorcycles grew in markets across the globe.

TVS Motor does business in more than 60 countries and its key exports include the TVS Apache, TVS HLX series, and TVS Stryker series.

“It is a momentous occasion for TVS Motor as our international two-wheeler business achieved a sales milestone of 100,000 units in March. Investments in technology and the future of mobility will be important for us in the next phase of our growth and transformation,” said Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director at TVS Motor Company,

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles, in January 2021, announced that the company would move into the advanced manufacturing facility in the brand’s 123-year history. Norton is finalising the construction of a new factory in Solihull, England, and is expected to open by the mid of Q2, 2021 and will mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the English marquee.