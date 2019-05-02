TVS Motor posts growth of 4.6% in sales at 3,18,937 units in April

TVS Motor Company has posted a growth of 4.6 per cent in sales during the month of April, 2019, at 3,18,937 units compared to 3,04,795 units during April, 2018.

Two-wheeler sales grew 4.2 per cent to 3,05,883 units in April, this year, compared to 2,93,418 units during same month last year. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew by 3 per cent to 2,48,456 units compared to 2,41,604 units during the corresponding month in 2018.

sales grew by 9 per cent in April, this year, 97,323 units compared to 89,245 units in the same month last year. sales grew 8.6 per cent to 1,43,063 units during the month, as against 1,31,704 units during same month last year.

Total exports of TVS Motor grew by 12.6 per cent to 69,565 units compared to 61,798 units registered last year same month. Two-wheeler exports grew by 10.7 per cent to 57,377 units compared to 51,814 units during the same period.

Three-wheeler sales grew by 15.2 per cent to 13,104 units during the month of April, this year, compared to 11,377 units in the same period last year.