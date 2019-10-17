TVS Motor profit rises 20% YoY in September quarter at Rs 255 crore

beats market expectations by reporting a 20 per cent (YoY) rise in profit at Rs 255.01 crore during the quarter ended September 2019 as against Rs 211.31 crore in the same quarter last year. The company has improved the margins for the third quarter in a row.

Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the September quarter is Rs 310.3 crore as against Rs 306.2 crore reported in quarter ended September 2018. PBT of current quarter includes an exceptional gain of Rs 76 crore towards reversal of National Calamity Contingent duty (NCCD) provision for the Himachal plant relating to earlier years. This is in line with the favourable order from CESTAT.

The company expects the overall industry to register negative growth, but confident of showing better numbers in comparision, said K N Radhakrishnan, TVS Motor's President, CEO & Additional Whole-Time Director.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter ended September 2019 is up 8.8 per cent as against 8.6 per cent rise reported in Q2 of FY19 and 8.0 per cent increase in Q1 of FY20.

The company is upbeat about Diwali prospects with good monsoon.