TVS teams up with Torino Motors; will open 40 two-wheeler stores in Mexico

on Wednesday announced its alliance with Torino Motors, a subsidiary of for the Mexican region.

In the first year of the association, will work with to open 40 exclusive stores in the country for the distribution of two-wheelers, according to a company release.

With more than 40 years of experience in the region, specialises in automobile and retail finance.

R Dilip, Senior Vice President of International Business, Company, said, "We look forward to the market knowledge that they will bring on board. Their insights will allow us to personalise our offerings to suit the customers of and their vast network of distribution will ensure maximum reach in the country.





Jorge Garcia, Chief Executive Officer, Torino Motors, said that the range of offerings provided by TVS are very well-suited for the local Mexican commuters "We are confident that this association will be very successful.”

As a part of this association, will distribute the vast range of TVS two-wheelers.

TVS Motor is one of the leading two-wheeler and three-wheeler exporter in India, distributing to over 60 countries.