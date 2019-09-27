Twitter co-founder Biz Stone to invest undisclosed sum in Kerala start-up

co-founder and angel investor Biz Stone said on Friday that he would be investing in Kochi-based Sieve, but did not disclose the amount.

Addressing 'Huddle Kerala 2019,’ one of Asia’s largest congregations on the ecosystem, via video conference, Stone said he had used Sieve's product as a freelancer.

"As an Angel, I consider the person first and the product second. I find Sanjay (founder of the start-up) as a dedicated, empathetic and extremely hardworking individual," he said.

Founded by Sanjay Nediyara, a hearing-impaired entrepreneur, Sieve is a platform for freelancers and agencies that provide with an entire gamut of business infrastructure, from websites to digital signatures and going all way up to invoicing and payment management.

The company currently serves the US market and will soon be expanding to Europe.