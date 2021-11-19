Udaan eyes funding to become largest B2B retail player in Asia

Online retail B2B unicorn Udaan is planning to go for a fresh round of funding in the next two to three quarters, its last before it hits for an IPO in 18-24 months. The company has already raised $1.2 billion and is currently valued at $3.1 billion.

Udaan has charted out an ambitious growth plan: it wants to be the largest B2B retail platform in Asia (excluding China), with a 15 per cent share of the total retail trade (currently it is at 1 per cent) in the next 7-10 years in India with transactions of over $100 billion annually. Elaborating on its plan, co-founder Sujeet ...