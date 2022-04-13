Ukraine crisis: Infosys to move business out of Russia

-
Indian software behemoth Infosys Ltd said on Wednesday it is moving its business out of Russia and is pursuing alternate options against the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict, reported Reuters.
Several other global IT and software players including Oracle Corp and SAP SE have either suspended or paused all operations in Russia.
Recently, Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, has announced that she will pay UK taxes on all her income, including from India, to avoid the issue being a “distraction” for her husband – Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
The 42-year-old entrepreneur has been at the centre of days of headlines after it emerged that her non-domiciled status meant she was not legally bound to pay taxes on her overseas income in the UK. Murty owns around 0.9 per cent of Infosys stake and therefore receives millions in dividends from the Indian software services major.
The latest focus on Sunak's wife comes in the wake of attacks last month over Infosys presence in Moscow, while the UK Chancellor imposed economic sanctions and called upon all UK businesses to end their Russian dealings over the conflict in Ukraine. In a BBC podcast last month, the 41-year-old minister had spoken out about his anger at his wife and her father being targeted.
"It's very upsetting and, I think, wrong for people to try and come at my wife, and you know, beyond that actually, with regard to my father-in-law, for whom I have nothing but enormous pride and admiration for everything that he's achieved. And no amount of attempted smearing is going to make me change that because he's wonderful and has achieved a huge amount, as I said, I'm enormously proud of him," he said.
