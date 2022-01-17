Ultratech Cement Q3 consolidated net profit rises 8% to Rs 1,708 cr

-
ALSO READ
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
Markets today: Will price hike in Delhi-NCR de-rail rally in cement stocks?
Cement shares in demand; UltraTech, ACC, Ambuja hit record highs
-
Cement major Ultratech Cement on Monday reported 8% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,708 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. It was Rs 1,584 crore in the year-ago period.
Consolidated net sales rose marginally to Rs 12,710 crore as compared to Rs 12,144 crore a year ago.
"With the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading rapidly, its impact on the economy remains to be seen. With business continuity plans in place, UltraTech is better placed to tide over the current wave of the pandemic. As in the earlier waves, it continues to closely monitor the situation and impact on its operations," the company said in a stock exchange filing.
After gaining pace in October 2021, demand slowed down substantially in November, 2021 as a result of the construction ban in the NCR, extended monsoons in the South and a few states in the North, sand issues in the Eastern region as well as in parts of Uttar Pradesh, and the Diwali holiday season, the Aditya Birla Group's flagship company said about its operations.
"The Company has, yet been able to maintain a strong growth trajectory, recording a 13.2% growth in its domestic cement sales volumes in the nine months ended December, 2021, despite a marginal degrowth in the reported quarter. On the cost front, pet coke and international coal prices have started softening during this quarter, though the prevailing rates are still at elevated levels YoY.Diesel prices are up 24% per cent YoY, despite the recent reduction in duty/other levies by the Central/State Governments," the company said.
At 1408 hours on Monday, the company's scrip on BSE was trading 0.3% lower at Rs 7,630.35.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU