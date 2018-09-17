UltraTech Cement walks a long road with Jaiprakash Associates' assets

More than a year since the completion of its Rs 161.89-billion acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates’ cement — the largest–ever cement deal in India — UltraTech has won the first half of the turnaround battle through a rise in volumes. The second half would require the country’s largest cement maker to display price rationalisation.

When the company took over about 21.2 million tonne capacity from Jaiprakash Associates in 2017, it was staring at a capacity utilisation of less than 15 per cent and a cost-structure that was not cash-positive. Back ...