UN experts condemn firing on anti-Sterlite protesters, call for probe

experts have condemned the apparent excessive and disproportionate use of force by against protesters who were calling for the closure of a copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's over health and environmental concerns.

“We call on the Indian authorities to carry out an independent and transparent investigation, without delay, and to ensure that perpetrators of violations be held accountable. The government should uphold the rights to freedom of expression and assembly, as they are the cornerstone of democratic societies and a critical tool to identify and protect against business-related abuses,” the UN release said.

The experts noted that local and national judicial and administrative bodies have documented water contamination, air pollution and other forms of environmental degradation linked to the copper smelting plant and related activities.

“Under the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, all business enterprises have a responsibility to respect human rights, including identifying, preventing, mitigating and accounting for how they address their adverse human rights impacts,” the experts said, calling on Copper as well as its parent company, Resources, to take immediate measures to mitigate pollution and to ensure access to safe water and health care.

“We urge the Indian Government to take all the necessary measures to ensure that all business enterprises respect national as well as international human rights and environmental norms, and that the Copper’s smelting plant resumes operations only after meaningful consultation with affected communities and when fully complying with Indian environmental laws.”