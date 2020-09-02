Unacademy is like the Netflix for live education: CEO Gaurav Munjal

In an interview with Samreen Ahmad and Bibhu Ranjan Mishra, Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Unacademy talks about how the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic may have shortened the time the company has taken to achieve $1.45 billion valuation by almost half, and how the Bengaluru-based firm is trying to enter into new exams categories.

Edited excerpts: In just 6 months, your company’s valuation has grown three-fold. How did that happen? Is it because of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic? Even before Covid-19, our valuation in February 2020 was 10 times better than ...