Unfolding in India's smaller cities is the next wave of promising startups

Last November, barely 10 months after they joined hands to launch a startup, Vibhu Tripathi and Ayush Jindal found themselves among the finalists at a championship organised by Airbus in Toulouse, France. Over 140 startups from 51 countries had turned up for the event.

Tripathi and Jindal’s venture, Vizzbee Robotic Solutions, eventually came in fourth. And the aerospace company invited them to move to its India office in Bengaluru to be a part of its mentoring programme. But for the moment the two seem content to operate out of their hometown — Bhopal, the city of ...