Union Bank's elevated credit costs, bad loans to hit capital position: S&P

Global rating agency has said that elevated credit costs and provisions for bad loans, will continue to weigh on the of India’s earnings profile, adversely impacting the lender's capital position.

The Mumbai-based public sector bank posted a sharp rise in net loss in the fourth quarter of year ended March 2019 (Q4FY19) on higher provisions as asked it to reclassify from back date.

The bank's reported coverage ratio on for Non-performing Assets (NPAs) has improved to 58 per cent as of March 31, 2019 from 51 per cent a year ago. Yet will have to further step up on the provisioning, said in a statement.

The bank had to increase its provisioning in Q4Fy19 after the (RBI) determined an Rs 2,280 crore shortfall for provisioning against The higher provisions were required for the bank to take necessary haircuts on NPLs.

It may have to take large haircuts on some of the loans where recoveries are likely to be low. This excludes loans to steel and cement units, which are backed by hard assets and a favourable commodity cycle.

The weak results of bank, which carries rate of (BB+/Stable/B), were in line with Global Ratings' expectations. The lender posted its second consecutive annual loss of Rs 2,950 crore in fiscal 2019 on account of high provisions and lower noninterest income, lower. It had booked the loss of Rs 5,250 crore in fiscal 2018. The weak results are also commensurate with the bank's stand-alone credit profile of 'bb'.

On further capitalisation of Union Bank, said “given that raising capital from the market will be challenging due to weak equity valuations, we expect further capital support from the government”. Its capital adequacy ratio was 11.78 per cent with Common Equity tier I (CET-1) stood at 8.02 per cent in March 2019.

The government injected capital of Rs 4,100 crore in fiscal 2019 and Rs 4,500 crore in fiscal 2018. “We believe the bank will require capital in fiscal 2020 as well to increase its provision coverage ratio and ensure compliance with minimum capital requirements,” it added.