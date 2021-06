Unlock trade is the buzz on the Street: A cautious approach is advisable

Speculators have started betting on unlock trades in stocks beaten down in the second wave. Businesses such as IndiGo (Interglobe Aviation), Indian Hotels, PVR, and MakeMyTrip (MMT is Nasdaq listed) have delivered poor results in Q4FY21, which were in line with expectations. They will also have a poor Q1FY22.

But the shares have held firm or gone up. Analysts have also given buy calls. The anticipation is a strong rebound through the next nine months of FY22 as the economy unlocks. This assumes no third wave (or low impact), and travel and consumption pickup as vaccinations take ...