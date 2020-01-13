upGrad learners see average salary hike of 57% in 2019 vs 47% in 2018

Having set up a placement cell for assisting its learners, online higher education startup upGrad, saw average salaries of learners go up by 57 per cent in 2019 as compared to 47 per cent in 2018.

The company’s software development program recorded the highest average at 66 per cent, followed by data science at 58 per cent, product management at 50 per cent and digital marketing at 42 per cent. According to Mayank Kumar, co-founder and managing director of upGrad, as of today, more than 300 corporates have hired from upGrad’s talent pool even as the startup plans to add 50 new every quarter.

"We started our in-house placement support team which provides holistic placement services like resume building, interview preparation support, salary negotiation tips and more. Within a year of setting up the team, the outcomes have been terrific - the top 20 per cent of the transitioned learners graduated with an average hike of 177 per cent, which is way above any industry benchmark," Kumar added.

Moreover, the graduated learners, who were previously in profiles like Software Testing, Software Development, Traditional Marketing, Sales and Operations, etc. are now working with some of the leading like HDFC Life, Facebook, IBM, Uber, Zomato, and Microsoft amongst others.

upGrad placement assistance team helps its learners with industry mentorship and career services. Programs at upGrad increase the chances of their learners to earn up to 30 times the investment they are making at formal education. The placement cell has more than 100 vacancies across India and across all learning domains at any given point of time.

Founded in early 2015, upGrad offers online programs for working professionals. In a short span of around 5 years, upGrad on-boarded over 21,500 paid learners and impacted more than 370,000 individuals globally, making it India’s largest online higher-education company, basis gross revenue generated from the Indian market in FY18-19.

upGrad provides programs in the areas of Data Science, Technology, Management and MBA to college students, working-class and enterprises. The programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with top-notch universities like IIT Madras, IIIT-B, BITS Pilani, MICA, NMIMS Global Access, Duke CE, Liverpool John Moores University and others.